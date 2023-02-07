Be mindful of life choices – Students told

Mrs Cecilia Fiaka, the Founder of Nneka Youth Foundation (NYF), a not-for-profit entity has advised students to be mindful of the choices they make as that had the potential to make or break their future progression.

According to her, choices were crucial in the determination of self-actualisation and urged them to be wary of peer pressure and friends, in an interaction with students and staff of Ve Senior High School in the Afadjato South District of the Volta region.

Mrs Fiaka, also Chief Executive of NYF urged them to manage their time judiciously in order to achieve their life set goals.

She spoke on the realities and challenges of being in Senior High school and the conduct they exude as teenagers and how they should manage them.

She for instance oriented that moving from freedom at home into a strict and rigid school environment, feeling inadequate on meeting colleagues, who seemed better off, lack of basic needs due to impoverished backgrounds and inadequate school facilities must be managed well to avoid creating problems for them.

She encouraged teachers and the various heads of departments to give off their best in moulding the character of the students for a better future.

Mrs Fiaka commended the teachers and the headmaster of the school for their relentless efforts despite the challenges the school faces.

The Headmaster, Mr Rhynos Festus Allu entreated the students to desist from pre- marital sex, stealing, fighting and especially drug abuse as the school is surrounded by communities that plant and sell marijuana.

Mr Allu was grateful to the government for ensuring that the Boys’ dormitory, which started some years back is almost ready for hand over.

The school, which is in the Traditional Area of the District Capital, however, needs to function adequately with at least two 18-unit classroom blocks, dining hall furniture, classroom furniture for both students and staff, an ultra-modern Administration Block, and a School Bus, which are lacking.