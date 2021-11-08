Be passionate about your job, health workers told

Madam Judith Buruwaa Twumasi, a Retired Public Health Nurse has advised health workers to be passionate about their job, and adhere to high ethical and professional standards.

“Don’t allow circumstances to influence the quality of service delivery and erode professionalism”, she advised.

Madam Twumasi also urged health workers to uphold team spirit and work as well as cherish and build solid human relationships.

She was speaking at a send-off party held in Sunyani to bid her farewell, as she goes on her 60 years compulsory retirement, organised by the Bono Regional Health Directorate.

Until her 60, Madam Twumasi started her career as a Public Health Nurse at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in 1985, and was in active service for 36 years.

She worked at Ho, the Volta regional capital for a while, transferred to Goaso in the Brong-Ahafo Region in 1993 where she served for 12 years, worked at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani for some time, and was later promoted to a Regional Public Health Nurse.

Dr Prince Quarshie, the Deputy Director, Public Health at the Bono Regional Health Directorate described Madam Twumasi as disciplined and a mentor, whom he added served the nation creditably.

“Madam Twumasi was selfless and her dedication to duty has a significant impact on the Ghana Health Service”, he added.

Mr Dennis Peprah, an Editor of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) who presided, asked health workers to be compassionate to patients, admire and make professionalism a hallmark.

He reminded health workers their core duty was to save lives and urged them to build a good relationship with patients.