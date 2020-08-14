Mr Kokoro Amankwa, the Secretary of National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) has urged Assembly Members to be patriotic and non-partisan to deliver dedicated services for effective local governance and speedy community development.

Mr Amankwa gave the advice when he was addressing participants at a two-day orientation and training for 86 Assembly Members, comprising 80 males and six females from the Techiman South Municipal and Techiman North District Assemblies at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) and the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) and facilitated by NALAG, the training was to educate principally newly-elected and appointed Assembly Members about their responsibilities and the functions and standing orders of the Assemblies.

It was also to build the capacity of the Assembly Members for efficient performance for the social and economic development of the people.

Mr Amankwa stated the assembly’s concept was a crucial element that drove the system of governance at the grassroots level to promote the decentralized concept of governance.

He, therefore, charged the Assembly Members to see the socio-economic development of their electoral areas as a matter of high public interest to promote livelihoods because without that there would be no progress in their electoral areas.

Mr Amankwa advised Assembly Members to remain transparent and accountable to the people to drive quality developmental projects in the areas of education, health, agriculture, and provision of other social amenities for their communities.