Be Prayerful, The Elements Of Wind, Air, Water, Blood & Fire Have Been Released – The SEER

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has advised all, especially traders to be cautious during this period because in the least mistake, their goods can be destroyed in fire outbreaks.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on Angel Fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ program, where he indicated that this is the season of “Witchcraft.”

He said, from March 16th to May, 30th, everybody needs prayers to be able to survive the season.

“I know what I am talking about and I mean it. This is the Occultic season where the forces of darkness will be released.”

He averred that the world is overtaken by Satanic technology in this end time’ which is being operated by invocation.

According to the SEER, the element of water has been activated likewise the elements of fire and blood.

He explained that the element of wind and air will also be activated and when that happens, the element of fire is activated which will lead to fire outbreaks.

“People must be serious and pray,” he cautioned.

