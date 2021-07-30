Be professionally discipline to avoid truncating your career – CEO advises footballers

The players of Bofoakwa Tano and Brong-Ahafo (B/A) United Football Clubs have been urged to be professionally and morally disciplined to shun lifestyles that could cause the premature end of their career.

Mr. Ransford Antwi, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of B/A United FC gave the advice at a get-together he organized for the players on Wednesday at the Sun City Imperial Lodge, Abesim, near Sunyani to mark the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Division One League season.

The short but impressive “good-bye” event brought together players of both clubs, their Management members and some supporters of Bofoakwa Tano FC to dine and wine after a very good and high-spirited performance of Bofoakwa Tano FC that nearly gained the team promotion into the Ghana Premier League (GPL)

Mr. Antwi, who is the Founder and CEO of Sun City Group of Companies, including Sunyani-based Sun City FM Radio congratulated the players and management of both clubs for their marvelous performance throughout the football season and entreated them to reorganize and train harder to perform even better next season.

He stated “Though the season has ended and you are going home, as footballers, remember you don’t only eat, enjoy yourselves and sleep, keep your routine exercise alive to be physically and psychologically

stronger to start next season with greater winning mentality”.

“We couldn’t top our zone for the automatic promotion to the GPL, but that is not our end”, Mr. Antwi said, adding “more opportunities would come for both Bofoakwa Tano, B/A United, Sunyani and the entire Bono Region”.

“Even though rivalry between Bofoakwa and B/A is undeniable fact and we’ll remain rivals so long as football is concerned, we are one people and must unite to help ourselves when the need arises in fighting for a good course”, he added.

Mr. Kwadwo Takyi-Arhin, popularly known as ‘Thunder’ the General Manager for Aduana Stars FC exhorted the Management and players of both clubs to persist for excellent performance next season.

On behalf of the Management of Bofoakwa Tano FC,@Mr. Alphonse Cudjoe Agbetsitse, the club’s Director of [email protected] the supporters and all those who contributed in cash and kind for the success of the ‘Bofobeba’ campaign.

The ‘Bofobeba’ campaign was launched and spearheaded by Mr. Antwi towards the end of the Division One League season to raise funds in support of Bofoakwa’s bid to qualify for the GPL.

An amount of Gh¢52,191.00 was realised from that campaign and was presented to the Management and players of Bofoakwa during the team’s last but two training section before their last away match with Berekum Arsenals FC which ended 0-0 draw to end the season.

The convener of Bofoakwa Supporters Union in Sunyani, Mr. Ibrahim Yusif, a.k.a as Ben Kluvi applauded the players and Management and pledged their endless support for the club to qualify for the GPL next season.