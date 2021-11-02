Be responsible, Bono East MTTD Commander urges road users

Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt.) Daniel Oppong Asirifi, the Bono East Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has advised road users to be responsible to prevent avoidable road crashes and needless fatalities.

He said road safety remained a shared and collective responsibility and urged commuters, pedestrians, motorists, and drivers to obey road traffic regulations.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman, C/Supt. Asirifi noted about 90 per cent of road crashes were due to human error, and, therefore, entreated drivers to observe road signs and also adhere to traffic rules and regulations in addition to avoiding over-speeding.

“Pedestrians must also endeavour to use designated areas when crossing the roads”, he added and recounted recently a Kumasi-Tamale bound Urvan mini-bus with registration number AS 700-17 knocked down and killed a 55-year-old Kwadwo Meriku at Tanoso in the Techiman South Municipality due to the driver’s negligence.

Commenting on road accidents in the region, Mr. Parry Emmanuel Acheampong, the Bono East Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) said the Authority had scaled-up road safety education, saying, very soon it would collaborate with the MTTD and other partners to undertake enforcement on the highways.

“The Authority has undertaken outreach exercises to sensitize residents of communities, particularly school children on road safety precautions. We would also intensify enforcement on the use of unapproved lamps to bring sanity on the road”, he stated.

Mr. Acheampong urged road users and commercial drivers against flouting road safety regulations, saying culprits would be prosecuted.