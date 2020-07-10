Ghanaians have been urged to be responsible and show high levels of integrity in the run-up to the December general elections.

The Right Reverend Dr E.H Brew Riverson, former Secretary of the General Assembly of the Methodist Church, who made the call, said everybody had the responsibility to ensure that Ghana was united and stable at all times.

In a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, he said “Ghanaians should be honest and build the nation together in the joint faith in ourselves”.

Rt. Rev. Dr Riverson, who was also a former Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, said it was important for Ghanaians to unite behind the government and support it to address challenges facing the nation.

He said extreme partisan politics was divisive and it was time the citizens changed and support whatever government was in power to develop and implement policies and programmes that would promote the speedy development of the nation.

Rt. Rev. Dr Riverson stressed the need for all to support the Electoral Commission in the compilation of the new voters’ register to ensure that the country had a credible electoral roll that could deliver free, fair and transparent elections acceptable to all interested parties.

He appealed to all to abide by the various COVID-19 preventive protocols to stay safe and contribute to the development of the nation.

