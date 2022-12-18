Be road safety advocates – Tijjaniya Muslims to religious leaders

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana has advised religious leaders to serve as road safety advocates and inculcate road safety messages in their religious sermons.

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, the Executive Secretary of the Movement, said religious leaders should take road safety campaigns as a responsibility as more people were losing their lives through road accidents.

Alhaji Osman was speaking on the impact of road crashes on the Muslim community and the role of Islamic leaders to reduce road carnage at the Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Office, and the Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) road safety campaign platform.

The GNA and MTTD Road Safety Project seeks to actively create consistent weekly awareness and educate road users of their respective responsibilities and sensitize drivers on road safety regulations, rules, and laws.

Alhaji Osman said, “road crashes data were alarming as every year politicians, professors, farmers, businessmen, children, and religious leaders end their lives on the road, imagining what these people would have added to the socio-economic development.”

He entreated all religious leaders to educate the youth to stop displays on a motorbike, riding without a helmet, and sitting on top of cars during festive occasion.

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement Executive Director commended the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office for the targeted road safety campaign.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, called on the motoring public to be careful on the road during the Christmas period.