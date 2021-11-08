Be sensitive to Ghana’s security – NCCE

Mr Saviour Ametefe, the Atiwa East District Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on Ghanaians to be utterly mindful of the country’s security as any utterances could affect national peace.

He made the call during a programme organized for political parties and other key stakeholders in the Atiwa East District on the theme: “Preventing Electoral Violent and Protecting Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana.”

The programme was supported by the European Union (EU) to fight against transnational organized crimes, while at the same time promoting respect for human rights and rule of law.

It aimed at creating platforms for dialogue among political parties and other stakeholders on effective ways to identify early warning signals of extremist violence, community surveillance and measures to counter radicalization of the youth.

It was also to reinforce the role of political parties as key stakeholders in efforts to prevent the likely spill over of extremist activities in Ghana, as well as to deepen the existing collaboration between NCCE, political parties, youth, security agencies, district assemblies, traditional authorities, and civil society groups.

Since independence, Mr Ametefe noted that Ghana has had diverse ethnic groups with their differences but had lived together in peace and harmony.

He cautioned that the recent happenings such as kidnappings, armed robbery, ritual murders, cybercrimes, Western Togoland Secessionist Movement and political parties’ vigilante groups and the violence that characterized the 2020 general election posed a threat to Ghana’s security.

Also, he said Ghana’s security and national cohesion could be undermined by socio-economic and cultural grievances caused by poverty, youth unemployment, inequality and marginalization of vulnerable groups in society.

He said those conditions could be exploited by extremist groups to fester violent extremist activities if not checked.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians and key stakeholders to be mindful of their collective responsibility to ensure the maintenance of unity, peace and security at all times.

The Atiwa East District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Kwabena Panin Nkansah, appealed to the public to be worthy ambassadors in the fight against violent extremism and terrorist activities.

He cited his personal experience with land guards and armed robbers, noting that he still lives with trauma.

He said the Vigilantism and other Related Offenses Act 2019 (Act 999) should guide everybody in the conduct of their daily lives.

Under the law, culprits could serve up to 25 years imprisonment.

He said the nature of today’s violent extremist activities made it difficult for law enforcement agencies to identify and respond swiftly before an attack could be launched.

He urged all to be concerned about the happenings and conduct of people within their communities and entreated everyone to advocate for peace and national cohesion.

Mr Alex Sackey, the Eastern Regional Director of NCCE, took the participants through the National Framework for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism in Ghana.

He said NCCE was collaborating with state security agencies to engage Ghanaian citizens on their collective responsibility towards combating Violent Extremism and terrorist activities.

He urged participants to support the public sensitization efforts of the Commission in their various groups and associations.

“It is important to note that every democratic country like ours needs peace to develop. Citizens must feel free and safe to go about their normal duties with equal opportunities for all,” he said.

He also stated that notifying the police before holding a public gathering as provided in the Public Order Act was to ensure public safety and appealed to Ghanaians to cooperate with the police.

The Anyinam District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu highlighted the provisions in the Public Oder Act 1994 (Act 491), Vigilantism And other Related Offenses Act 2019 (Act 999) and Alternative Dispute Resolution Act 2021 (Act 798) to the audience.

He advised the public to adopt a peaceful approach in resolving their differences.