Be transparent and exhibit good leadership – MMDCEs urged

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has charged metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) to exhibit high sense of transparency and effective leadership.

That, he said, would help engender the trust of the people, especially the assembly members, to be able to unite and mobilise them for development in their communities.

They should also work closely with traditional leaders in their communities on all development initiatives and secure lands for future projects.

Mr Osei Mensah made the call during a meeting of the Offinso North District Assembly to approve the nomination of Mr Albert Safah as the new District Chief Executive.

Mr Sefah was nominated by President Akufo-Addo to replace Mr David Akwasi Asare, the former DCE (late) of the area.

Mr Sefah obtained 29 out of the total 34 votes cast by the Assembly members to secure his nomination.

Mr Osei Mensah commended the Assembly for exhibiting strong unity and working together to improve the lives of the people.

Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, said effective leadership was needed to bring development to the people.

He commended the Assembly members for approving the nominee and called for support to enable him to discharge his duties effectively.

Mr Ntim, also the Member of Parliament for the area, appealed to the people to rally behind the Government as it worked to address the economic challenges of the nation.