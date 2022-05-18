Be vigilant in the upcoming NPP regional elections – NPP-JAPAN first vice chairman

The first vice chairman NPP-Japan branch, Mr. Awuah Michael have advise delegate of Bono east to elect good leaders on the day of the upcoming regional elections.

Most at time, the opposition party do sponsor some candidate especially the during this time in the aim of wining power and go against the party policy that will affect the government and the citizens of the country especially Bono east.

I urge all candidate to be vigilant and make sure they choose the right person in the chairmanships raise because the opposition party is sponsoring one candidate.

Huge amount of money will be shared from these people just to win the election, remember is not from them but from the opposition party.

We know them so we shouldn’t make any mistake to vote for them otherwise we will lost the general election, he added

We want leaders who are energetic, dedicated, loyal, selfless and a party member as well but to vote for someone who is a member of the opposition party NDC but In the NPP just to send or destroy things will bring the party down.

I plead that the election should be peaceful but not fight because it’s internal and this will tell us how we are prepare to face the general election on 2024.