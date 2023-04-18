Be wary of politicians, who make extravagant promises – Mahama

Mr John Dramani Mahama, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential hopeful, has advised the voting public to be wary of politicians who make extravagant promises during campaigns as they would not fulfil those promises.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections promised one district-one factory, one village-one dam, one constituency-one million dollar, but failed because the promises were profligate and over-ambitious.

Mr Mahama, who made these statements at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, during his campaign tour, said even the District Assemblies’ Common Fund (DACF), which was supposed to be common was not forthcoming; adding there was no need to promise and fail, but fulfill.

He said good roads, hospitals, markets, and monetary issues were good to sustain life of Ghanaians, but the current government failed in all these.

Mr Mahama said the NDC contested in 2020 elections, but did not win just because God knows why, so, he pleaded with the branch and constituency executives to campaign hard for the NDC to come back to power in 2024 to continue with good works started.

He promised to provide the logistics needed for the 2024 campaign and all would go down to the branches for the executives to use.

The NDC Presidential aspirant was accompanied by Professor Joshua Alabi, former NDC appointee, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, Oti Regional NDC Chairman and other regional officers.