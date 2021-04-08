Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi, has advised the youth, especially students, to use social media to broaden their scope of knowledge.

He said when used correctly social media could have a positive impact on users.

Togbe Dzegblade gave the advice when he addressed a get together organised by the Edem Congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC), Ghana to round off their Easter celebrations.

He advised the youth to strive for greater heights in their chosen careers to enable them to take the mantle of leadership in future.

Togbe Dzegblade said homosexuality and lesbianism were foreign to the Ghanaian culture and called on the youth not to indulge themselves in such backward acts.

They should also shun bitterness, acrimony, mudslinging and unite for the common good of the community.

Mama Agbeewornu, Queenmother of Adaklu Kodzobi, was full of praise for the E.P. Church in the community for their show of love and kindness to the elderly in the community.

She appealed to the youth to be humble and law-abiding, saying “humility costs nothing but can buy everything.”

The children’s ministry and Brass Band of the Church entertained the congregation with choreography and music.