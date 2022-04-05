Be watchdogs’ not wild dogs – Speaker Bagbin admonishes the media



The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has admonished members of the inky fraternity to be watchdogs’ not wild dogs as enshrined in the 1992 Republican Constitution

According to him in the contemporary times in which Ghanaians are now, money and patronage have become principal factors in the number of followers that a leader can have and some media personnel are falling prey to it.

“But I dare say that true altruistic leaders with conscience know that real followers are those that have a buy-in into the vision and agenda of their leaders. With that in mind, never forget to conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of emulation by all you do” he said.

The Rt. Hon. Speaker gave this admonishing during the swearing-in of newly elected executives of the Parliamentary Press Corps (PPC) in Accra on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Job 600 Office Complex.

According he is not only a firm believer in the media’s role as the Fourth Estate of the Realm in democratic governance. He says he is also convinced that, given the freedom to conduct its boundary-spanning role between government and citizens, the media can positively steer and even completely alter the ways in which the government and its institutions operate.

Rt. Hon Bagbin further explained that, when it performs its watchdog role well, can also effectively hold political leaders accountable for carrying out their mandate to the people.

“Holding our leaders accountable is the role of the media, which parliament shares in. Ultimately, and in keeping with the maxim “the people’s power is greater than the people in power,” the media’s role as the voice and mouthpiece for the voiceless is a critical one that, in partnership with the legislature, can help in ensuring that those elected govern with the hopes and aspirations of the citizens in mind.

Additionally, and in reference to what you do here in parliament, your role is also to help build that linkage between the conduct of parliamentary business and the citizenry.

Parliament, as you well know, is a house of representation. Consequently, what we do here in representing the electorates who voted for us must be manifestly made clear to the citizens. For me, that is one of the crucial roles expected of the parliamentary press corps. I am persuaded that you have been up to the task and that given the right support and guidance, you can expand the scope and impact of this.” He noted.



Story: Kwadwo Buabeng