Be Watchful – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Warns Of Heavy Public Disorder This Year

The Global SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has warned nations to be watchful; stressing that public disorder will be too much across the world beginning from March 2022.

He said, the kind of exposure and disorder that will manifest from March 2022, will have dire consequences on nations who let their guards down.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on Angel Fm’s Anopa Bofo program today.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who is the Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), averred that there will be the most dangerous explosions in the month of March 2020 which will run till August and that countries must be very careful.

“Anything can trigger war, can trigger shooting, can trigger kidnappings and Ghana and its leaders must watch out so that we do not destroy the country.”

He said: “We must be watchful and very careful in all we do.”

He explained that since the year 2022 is the year of the Water Tiger, families, friends, work environments, police operations, and military actions must take into account the fact that a Tiger doesn’t dialogue.

“This is not a year of dialogue. A Tiger doesn’t dialogue. This is the year of floods, fires, attacks, kidnappings, rituals at the same time the year of money; hence we must guard out actions and the way we confront issues.”

Ashanti Kingdom Rising:

The SEER also indicated that the Ashanti Kingdom is rising after the fall of Queen Elizabeth’s Kingdom.

He indicated that for the 70 years that Queen Elizabeth’s Kingdom and her Monarchy came falling, the Ashanti Kingdom spiritually is rising up.

“Anytime one kingdom collapses, God is preparing another Kingdom. 2022 which is 452 years that the Ashanti Kingdom was founded, now in the time for them to rise,” he said.

“Until you discover yourself, you can never recover yourself.”

But, he stressed that the people of the Ashanti Kingdom must first discover themselves to be able to recover that glory.

He said: “We must let them discover themselves then, they can recover. If the British monarchy is about to go down, then it is time for the Ashanti Kingdom to rise.”

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah God will never do anything without revealing it to His people and that God is about to do something; adding that in every dispensation God raises a man be it politics, football or business.

“God is going to do something. We shouldn’t think it is always going to be negative, there could be positives and are we really prepared for the positives?” he asked.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said, there is going to be held a powerful program to guide the Ashantis on how to discover themselves in order to recover and this event is scheduled for February 18, 2022 at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

He stressed that one is not fighting against any demon but rather we are fighting our own selves.

“You are never fighting against any demon; you are fighting yourself through yourself and by yourself. Until you discover yourself you can never breakthrough yourself. In the school of life, the first enemy is yourself not Satan, if you conquer yourself you conquer Satan because Satan uses yourself to rule yourself.”

By Prosper Agbenyega