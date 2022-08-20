Be worthy ambassadors of NPP’s achievements – Supporters urged

Loyalists and sympathisers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been tasked to be worthy ambassadors of the party by propagating its achievements.

Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, said this would go a long way to ensure that the party became successful in “breaking the eight” in the next elections.

“Breaking the eight is not a mantra but an agenda, which should be fulfilled by dint of hard work,” he said.

The MP, addressing party faithful at separate meetings at Bibiani, challenged the executives to work extra hard to achieve the set goals.

Mr Obeng-Boateng also met with polling station executives of Estate Electoral Area as well as the leadership of all volunteer groups at the Anglican Church at Bibiani.

He said the objective was to increase the votes garnered in his constituency in the 2020 elections between the NPP and National Democratic Congress from 17,591 to 20,000 in 2024.

He cautioned party supporters to settle all disputes and eschew all forms of divisive tendencies that would derail the fortunes of the party in future elections.

The MP touted the flagship programmes of the Government such as the Free SHS, One District-One Factory, One Village, One Dam, infrastructure development and recruitment in all sectors, which had improved the living conditions of the people.

He also recounted his personal achievements in the constituency to include the construction of 25 mechanised boreholes, kindergarten classrooms, reshaping of feeder roads, 45,000 rubber seedlings for farmers, provision of classroom furniture, 2021 BECE Mock sponsorship, Scholarships and pick-up vehicles for security agencies.

Mr Obeng-Boateng said those successes should be enough to secure victory for the party in the area come 2024.

He said one project dear to his heart was the Dodowa housing project for traders, students and travelers outside of the constituency and was optimistic that it would be completed and commissioned within the shortest possible time.

The MP appealed to the constituents to register for the Ghana Card, which, he noted, was becoming a major document for the transaction of all businesses in the country.

Other members in his entourage were Mr Paul Andoh, First Vice Chairman, Mr William Ofori Assuming, Chairman of Council of Elders, Mr Solomon Boamah, Elections and Research Officer, Badu Joseph, Organizer, Ben Kumi, Deputy Organizer, and Peter Tanyah, Nasara Coordinator.

They took turns to address the gathering by admonishing them to unite for victory in 2024.