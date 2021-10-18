BEACH SOCCER: Betboro lead sponsors to crown spectacular success

Wilaman Investments, Pura Vida Milk, Rock Energy Drink, Last Chance Travel & Tour, Round 2 Bitters and Eddy’s Pizza all came together to augment the mega sponsorship package of Betboro in ensuring the success of the maiden Odwira Beach Soccer Cup.

The winners of the tournament Asenema will collect a cool Gh¢ 5,000 from main sponsors Betboro with the Runners Up Mampong taking Gh¢3,000 whilst

3rd place Dawu will receive Gh¢2,000.

In addition to the main title prizes, Betboro also delivered a package for Most Valuable Player (Gh¢250.00)

Best Goalkeeper (Ghc¢250.00)

Best Coach (Gh¢250.00) and Goal King (Gh¢250.00 representing one of the best individual and team awards put together for a Beach Soccer Tournament in Ghana.

Wilaman Investments topped up with GH 5,000 cash and high range products including

Pura Vida Gold Milk, Natural Apple Juice and an assortment of drinks for players, coaches, referees and organizers.

The sponsorship package was boosted by Last Chance Travel & Tours with Rock Energy Drink also supporting with packs of 35 packs of their drinks.

Betboro Marketing stated that as part of their commitment to support the Covid-19 Education and Awareness Campaign of Beach Soccer Ghana the media at large, a special shuttle bus be made available to journalists covering the Odwira Beach Soccer Cup in the Eastern region.

The 35 seater air-conditioned bus conveyed Media Persons from Accra to Akropong and back during the tournament on Friday 15th & Saturday 16th October 2021.

Tournament Navigator and Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer Clubs Union, Mr Kusi Gyamfi Awere revealed the details to the media after the presentation ceremony at Asenema Waterfalls.