Officials of the Ghana Beach Soccer Competitions Committee have held fruitful talks with the Technical Director of the GFA Mr Bernhard Lippert.

The meeting is in line with a series of strategic consultations and stakeholders engagements to draw a final road map for the Kick off to the Beach Soccer Premier League.

According to the General Secretary of the GFA, the anticipated return of competitive beach soccer across the country would be preceded by a number of training workshops for players, officials, coaches, the media and other allied beach soccer stakeholders.

Prior to their engagement with the German Technical advisor, the Beach Soccer Competitions Committee first held extensive discussions with Prosper Harrison Addo on ways to build capacity and firm up preparations to accelerate the development of the sport in Ghana.

Key areas currently being addressed include rules and regulations, officiating, venues, coaching courses as well as logistics and coordination

Mr Lippert who heads and engages all facets of the GFA’s technical department is optimistic that the growing sand sport will succeed through the GFA channels and direct support from FIFA.

He advised the committee to embark on a tour of all existing beach sites to assess the conditions of current match venues for proposed upgrades.

Mr Lippert explained that the request is in line with basic requirements for standard beach soccer match venues hence the need to also identify new potential sites to be considered for future match venues.

The committee which is chaired by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah is expected to embark on the venues identification/inspection tour immediately before submitting their report to the Technical Director.