Bear with us for the increases in bread prices – Bakers appeal

Bread bakers in the Ashanti Region have appealed to the public to bear with them and accept the new prices of bread as announced on Monday, August 02, 2021.

The Bread Bakers Association announced a 20 per cent increase in the price of a loaf of bread.

Consequently a loaf that used to sell at GHc5.00 now goes for 6.00 while that of GHc10.00 now sells at GHc12.00.

Mrs Philomena Boakye-Yiadom, the President of the Association, said the increase was due to the sharp increase in the prices of raw materials for producing the commodity.

She told the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi that

the continuous increases in the prices of flour, wheat, yeast, margarine, sugar and other items were seriously affecting the cost of production, a situation she said had resulted in layoffs in the industry and dwindling profits.

“Everyone will bear with us that the price of the materials we use in baking bread has gone up,” she said.

“We have workers and drivers we pay, and the price of fuel has also gone up,” Mrs Boakye-Yiadom said.

She urged consumers to embrace the increment to enable bakers the breakeven to stay in business to prevent massive layoffs, which could aggravate the unemployment situation in the country.