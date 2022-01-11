Beating Ghana gives us motivation in our next games – Morocco

Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal, who scored the only goal for his side against Ghana says the win gives them the motivation to stay focused in their subsequent matches.

Boufal, who was named the man of the match scored in the 83rd minute when they played Ghana on Monday in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C opening match.

Speaking at a post-match interview, he said, the team had a lot of chances to score a goal and was happy he finally did to achieve their aim.

The French Ligue 1 player said, “the most important thing is that we have achieved our goal. This result motivates us and gives us the confidence to face the next game.

“We will continue to work and stay focused on our objectives.”

Morocco is on top of Group C with three points, followed by Gabon, Comoros, and Ghana.