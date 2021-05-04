Annor Walker Head of Accra Great Olympics, says their win against Liberty Professionals is very crucial to their quest to maintain their top four status at the end of the season.

After their devastating 4-1 loss against Ebusua Dwarfs last week, the Wonder Club bounced back with a comfortable 2-0 win against Liberty Professionals with Maxwell Abbey and Joshua Rhule on the scoresheet.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Ciach Walker said the win against Liberty Professionals was a big relief to the entire playing body in their quest to at least make a top four position at the end of the season.

“The Dwarfs defeat was very catastrophic to the team and for me as a coach I have never lost a game with such a wide margin. So considering our position on the league table I felt this game should be a must win game for us.

“We made corrections and fortunately we won and it was a sweet victory and a crucial win for the team. Our target is to at least make the top four come the end of the season,’’ he said.

When asked about his approach to their next match against WAFA who have not lost a home game yet this season, Walker said” “Every match is difficult in the league and now every team in the league prepares differently when going to play us. But I’m hopeful and with the determination of the boys we will not lose at WAFA.”

Great Olympics currently occupy third spot on the league table with 37 points with 12 matches to end the season.