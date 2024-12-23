Beatrice Annan Accuses NPP of Appointing Party Loyalists as Judges

Beatrice Annan, a member of the NDC Communications Team, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of undermining the independence of the judiciary by appointing its foot soldiers to judicial positions.

In a panel discussion, she specifically criticized the appointment of Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, an NPP affiliate, as a Justice of the High Court.

Annan emphasized that judicial power should not be used for political gain or to reward party loyalists, asserting that the NDC will no longer tolerate such practices.