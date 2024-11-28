Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Headlines

    Beatrice Annan Criticizes National Cathedral Spending, Claims Funds Could Have Built 18 Agenda 111 Hospitals

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Lawyer Beatrice Annan, Deputy Spokesperson for the John Mahama Campaign, has sharply criticized the government’s allocation of funds to the National Cathedral project, which she described as a “hole,” arguing that the money could have been better spent on building hospitals under the Agenda 111 initiative.

    In an appearance on TV3’s NewDay show, Annan reflected on the criticisms leveled by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly inflating costs related to the Ridge Hospital project. Annan recalled Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, then vice-presidential candidate, accusing the NDC of exaggerating the $250 million cost of the Ridge Hospital, suggesting that the amount could have been used to construct an entire “Dubai Medical City.”

    However, Annan pointed out the current government’s failure to complete Phase 2 of the Ridge Hospital, while simultaneously preparing to invest GH₵312 million into what she described as a “swimming pool,” referring to the ongoing National Cathedral project. Her comments highlighted the contrast between the government’s past criticism of the NDC and its current priorities.

    Turning her focus to the National Cathedral project, Annan compared the funds allocated to it with the investments made in healthcare infrastructure under former President John Mahama. She noted that the financial commitment to the National Cathedral exceeds the total expenditure on multiple hospitals, including the University of Ghana Medical Center, Ghana Maritime Hospital, Bank of Ghana Hospital, and Dodowa Hospital, all of which are vital healthcare facilities.

    Annan argued, “You claimed you aimed to operationalize Agenda 111, but do you realize that the expenditure on the National Cathedral hole could have funded and activated 18 Agenda 111 hospitals?” She went on to add that, according to government estimates, each Agenda 111 hospital would cost about $17 million, meaning the funds allocated to the Cathedral could have supported the construction of 18 such hospitals—potentially providing much-needed healthcare services across the country.

    Her remarks underscore concerns about the government’s spending priorities, particularly regarding the National Cathedral project, and the apparent lack of progress on other major public health initiatives.

    Previous article
    Former President Kufuor Endorses Bawumia’s Digitalization Agenda as a Solution to Youth Unemployment
    Next article
    Vice President Bawumia Commissions Electric Buses to Revolutionize Public Transport in Ghana
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AAC CEO Gets Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African...

    Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    Dr. Michael Owusu has been honored with the AI...

    Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Begins Campaign Tour of Oti Region

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress...

    PNC Backs John Dramani Mahama for 2024 Elections Following Flagbearer Withdrawal

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has officially endorsed John...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    AAC CEO Gets Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship

    News 0
    The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African...

    Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award

    News 0
    Dr. Michael Owusu has been honored with the AI...

    Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Begins Campaign Tour of Oti Region

    Politics 0
    The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE