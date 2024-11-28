Beatrice Annan Criticizes National Cathedral Spending, Claims Funds Could Have Built 18 Agenda 111 Hospitals

Lawyer Beatrice Annan, Deputy Spokesperson for the John Mahama Campaign, has sharply criticized the government’s allocation of funds to the National Cathedral project, which she described as a “hole,” arguing that the money could have been better spent on building hospitals under the Agenda 111 initiative.

In an appearance on TV3’s NewDay show, Annan reflected on the criticisms leveled by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly inflating costs related to the Ridge Hospital project. Annan recalled Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, then vice-presidential candidate, accusing the NDC of exaggerating the $250 million cost of the Ridge Hospital, suggesting that the amount could have been used to construct an entire “Dubai Medical City.”

However, Annan pointed out the current government’s failure to complete Phase 2 of the Ridge Hospital, while simultaneously preparing to invest GH₵312 million into what she described as a “swimming pool,” referring to the ongoing National Cathedral project. Her comments highlighted the contrast between the government’s past criticism of the NDC and its current priorities.

Turning her focus to the National Cathedral project, Annan compared the funds allocated to it with the investments made in healthcare infrastructure under former President John Mahama. She noted that the financial commitment to the National Cathedral exceeds the total expenditure on multiple hospitals, including the University of Ghana Medical Center, Ghana Maritime Hospital, Bank of Ghana Hospital, and Dodowa Hospital, all of which are vital healthcare facilities.

Annan argued, “You claimed you aimed to operationalize Agenda 111, but do you realize that the expenditure on the National Cathedral hole could have funded and activated 18 Agenda 111 hospitals?” She went on to add that, according to government estimates, each Agenda 111 hospital would cost about $17 million, meaning the funds allocated to the Cathedral could have supported the construction of 18 such hospitals—potentially providing much-needed healthcare services across the country.

Her remarks underscore concerns about the government’s spending priorities, particularly regarding the National Cathedral project, and the apparent lack of progress on other major public health initiatives.