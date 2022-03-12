Beatrice Kyei Wins Again As Asante-Akim South PM

The Asante-Akim South Municpal Assembly for the third time, has voted Madam Beatrice Kyei as its Presiding Member (PM).

The incumbent who contested unopposed received an overwhelming endorsement as all 64 members of the Assembly present voted yes to confirm her nomination.

It represented 92.75 per cent of the 69-member Assembly.

She was sworn into office by Nana Asantewaa Atakorah, the Presiding Judge of the Juaso Circuit Court.

Madam Kyei commended members of the Assembly for the unanimous endorsement of her nomination and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in her to lead the Assembly.

She said the results demonstrated the unity among members which, she said, was critical to the development of the Municipality.

She underlined the need to work together to executed the development agenda of the Assembly to improve the lives of the people as their representatives.

The PM particularly praised the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Alexander Frimpong for his ability to unite all members of the Assembly for a common goal.

She called for the continuous support of members as she began her third term to ensure the accelerated development of the Municipality.