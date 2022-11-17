Beatrice Senadju adjudged best journalist in Domestic Tourism Reporting

Beatrice Senadju of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), has been adjudged best journalist in Domestic Tourism Reporting at the 26th Ghana Journalists Association award ceremony held in Accra.

She won the award with her outstanding story ‘Bomfobiri Wildlife Sanctuary: Beauty in the wild.”

Some dignitaries who graced the awards were Professor Ernest Aryeetey, Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Yonny Kulendi, Justice of the Supreme Court (JSC), Virginia E. Palmer, US Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Florence Oboshie Sei-Coffie, Special Advisor at the Presidency, and Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Minister of Information.

The theme for awards was “Walking the path towards economic recovery: The role of the Media.”

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr Albert Dwumfuor, at the event, said the theme reflected the association’s commitment to the development of the country.

Beatrice reports mostly on human interest stories with focus on rural, women and children’s development. Through her life-changing stories, she has been the voice of the voiceless, vulnerable and the underprivileged in society. She has combed the length and breadth of Ghana to report unique stories, most of which have had positive results.

She is the founder of Smile Wide Foundation (SWIF) and ‘Mentor Her Foundation,’ both non-governmental organizations. Through her foundations, she has touched, transformed, and inspired many lives through several mentorship and skill training programmes.

As a goal-getter, mentor, and a great leader, she is poised in extending helping hands to the less privileged in society. She is a conference speaker, with the purpose to serve people and shape the lives of younger generation in Ghana and beyond for a better future.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Beatrice said the award would propel her to do more for the under privileged in society and she believes that as journalists we have the best tool to make change in this country through our pens and mediums.

She said, “Together as journalists we must be selfless in our endeavours to help change our country for good.”

She said journalists must be honest, optimistic, and work with integrity to ensure good growth and development in the media space.

“I aspire to be a media mogul and content creator to advocate for improved living conditions for the vulnerable and underprivileged, and also hope to set up an advanced shelter for deprived children to instil in them a sense of worthiness and belonging,” she said.

She encouraged all journalists to work hard and to aim at achieving an award in the next year GJA Awards.

By dint of challenging work and commitment she also received a recognition from the Humanitarian Awards Ghana for her contribution towards girls and women mentorship in rural areas in Ghana in 2020.

Internationally, Beatrice has been adjudged the Best Journalist in West Africa by the Merck Foundation Germany’s “More than a Mother” Media Recognition Awards for 2021.

The GJA Awards provide a platform for the recognition of individuals and companies that play vital role in the growth and development in the media sector.

The award had thirty-seven categories, some winners include, News Reporting (Print) Maclean Kwofi (Daily Graphic), Features (Online) Mr Albert Oppong-Ansah (Ghana News Agency), GJA/PAV Ansah Journalists of the year (Tv) Portia Gabor (TV3), Documentary (Tv) Solomon Joojo Coninna (Joy News), Sports (TV) Juliet Bawuah (TV3), Environment and Science (Tv) Godwin Asediba (GHOne Tv).