Beauticians urged to do extensive research on new products

Madam Rebecca Yisrael, a beautician at Tema Community One, has urged hairdressers in the country to do extensive research on new products before applying them to clients’ hair.

She said their knowledge of hair care products, their usage, and possible side effects could help them do better treatment of hair and scalp conditions according to the diversity of hair types.

“I always tell my staff, you must read the manufacturer’s instructions for new products before using them, you have to be an addicted reader because every product comes with its instructions,” Mrs Yisrael told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema.

She added that there were different types of hair which included coarse, normal, and soft hair which required different treatments to make hair healthy depending on the situation.

“If the beautician does not know much about a product, he or she could cause damage to your hair, let’s say you have a soft hair, after relaxing the hair you don’t have to wait for some time but if she doesn’t know that, she’ll make you wait and that is dangerous to your hair,” she added.

She explained there were many reasons why hair might be falling whether temporary, reversible, or permanent as such experts in the hair field needed to be on top of issues and provide a medium for solving the clients’ problems.

Mrs Yisrael mentioned that gone were the days when people perceived that, hairdressers were uneducated, explaining that on the contrary the hairdresser needed to sharpen skills to fit the current needs of people.

She cautioned against mixing assorted brands of products for the hair as it could damage hair and appealed to the people to also read instructions on the products, they were using to be able to help some beauticians with little information about such products.