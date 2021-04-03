Beautiful Beneath is conducting the Big Easter Sale at their shops at East Legon, Marina Mall and Coin – De -Luxe at Labone.

Shoppers will enjoy an amazing 20 % discount from March 30 to April 5, 2021.

The amazing feature is ‘buy a swim wear and get one free’

Madam Juliet Gyamfi, the CEO says as part of the Easter activities, they are organising the 7 -day sale for their most cherished customers.

“We are giving 20% discount on our quality sportswear, sleepwear, swimwear and lingerie. All these products are available in different sizes and colours for the whole family. The considerable sales is to celebrate the shop’s loyal customers for their support and patronage” she said.

Beautiful Beneath has been a keen supporter of breast and cervical cancers awareness and been engaged in many sports programmes and events like the Beach Sports, Millennium Marathon and Accra WorksOut fitness programme where celebrities come out monthly to exercise and socialize.

Madam Gymfi expressed gratitude to all her customers, partners, friends and fans. She prayed and hoped that things are going to be better in the coming days.

Beautiful Beneath is Ghana’s premier lingerie and sports outlet.

The popular fashion house deals in quality lingerie, sportswear, swimwear and sleepwear from world leading brands for the whole family.