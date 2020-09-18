Beautiful Life Foundation, an organization that focuses on respite care for families, raising children with special needs, on Friday donated some items and an unspecified amount of money to the Special Mothers Project.

Ms. Pathula Maame Esi Kwaw, Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation at the presentation of the items underscored the need for parents of children with special needs to support one another.

She said, “We know that special needs mums need emotional support, especially in these times and even though Mrs. Hannah Awadzi, the Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project has been a pillar of support for many of us, we feel it is important to support her too.”

Ms. Kwaw, accompanied by some officials of the Beautiful Life Foundation and her nine-year-old daughter Nhyira, who also lives with cerebral palsy, said the visit was an opportunity for her daughter to interact with other children, especially when children had stayed off school for a long time.

The Beautiful Life Foundation organises respite activities for parents of children with special needs and support families to set up small and medium scale enterprises to enable them earn some income.

Mrs. Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, an Advocacy and Awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy issues, expressed gratitude to the Foundation.

She said: “This is a pleasant surprise for me, I am very grateful for this gesture.”