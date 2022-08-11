BECE candidates in Alavanyo sensitised ahead of final examinations

The Alavanyo Youth Association has organised an empowerment summit for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in schools in the traditional area to equip them ahead of their final examinations.

The summit, which also saw the launch of vacation classes for the candidates, brought together speakers from various professions to give morale to the candidates and was on the theme: “Unleashing your unlimited potential.”

Miss Bright Kumah, a retired Educationist, urged the candidates to read and pay attention to instructions on their examination papers when they entered the exam hall.

She noted that some candidates either do not heed instructions regarding the number of questions they were asked to answer, or the number of words required of them in essays.

“Do not just take your question paper, open your answer booklet, and start work. You must read the questions, make sure you understand all before you choose the best you can answer well.”

Mr Richard Kitsi, a STEM Advocate, called on the candidates to adopt a growth mindset and do not focus on their mistakes nor how slow they thought their progress would be but must be focused on what they wanted to achieve.

He said they could also create their success library which would include quotes, videos, articles, success stories of people who inspired them and should visit these libraries whenever they had self-doubts.

Mr Theophilus Dzimega, a Legal Practitioner urged the candidates take their studies seriously and adequately prepare for their exams and do not condition themselves for average grades with the hope of just getting a placement into a second-cycle institution.

He presented a box of exercise books to the candidates and urged them to become visionary and useful to their communities.

Madam Christine Afi Fiakpoe, a Private Legal Practitioner who donated 129 pieces of mathematical sets and pens to the candidates, assured them of her immense support while urging them to excel in their exams.

She said they were also ready to support students who would pass and need any form of help to further their education.

Mr Divine Kpe, Fellow, African Education Watch, admonished the candidates not to limit their mindset but must be bold and articulated as well as be ready to seek help when they needed one.

Mamaga Ametor Hoebuadzu II, Paramount Queen of Alavanyo, commended the Association for their gesture towards the education of the young ones in the area and urged the beneficiaries to make effective use of the opportunities.

She said as young people, they must be aware that they had a chance to make their future great and must not play with all that they would be taught during the classes but must be attentive and punctual.

Mr Kokofi Simon, a retired Educationist noted that candidates must not look at their statuses as final year students and live wayward lives but be obedient and be attentive in their homes.

He urged them to be well-prepared and not engage in examination malpractices such as sending mobile phones to the exam halls and tearing up the answer booklets.

Mr Worlanyo Tsekpo, the NDC Bono Regional Youth Organiser as part of his support to schools in the area presented seven boxes of English Language textbooks to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Frank Ankutse, CEO, Ankies Construction Group, noted that the role models and some people that the candidates looked up to also had smaller beginnings like them and the best they could do was to stay focused and learn to achieve their aims.

He said education was necessary and they must not see the basic level as the end of their educational ladder but must learn and partake in the vacation classes and aspire to climb higher in future.

Mr Ankutse also donated some money to support the summit.

Madam Koku Grace Dzifa, Headmistress, Alavanyo Kpeme United R.C JHS, expressed gratitude to the donors for their immense contribution towards the success of students in the traditional area.

Some candidates expressed gratitude to the Association for such a summit and the vacation classes to prepare them towards their final exams and promised to learn and come out successfully.

Parents who also came to see how their wards were partaking in the summit thanked the organisers and admonished the candidates to make clever use of such opportunities, especially the classes that would prepare them for the exams.

The Alavanyo Teachers at Kpando also donated some money as a form of support while assuring the candidates of their support as they prepare for the exams.