BECE candidates in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai receive free mathematical sets

More than 1,000 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates from 35 Junior High Schools (JHS) within the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region have received mathematical sets ahead of their final exams.

The donation was made by a philanthropist, Mr Kwame Obeng Adjinah as part of his vision to support and raise the standard of education in the area.

The gesture focused on less endowed schools, including Sefwi Bekwai M/A JHS, Muoho M/A JHS, Baakokrom M/A JHS, Apemkrom M/A JHS, Nyetina M/A JHS, Ashiem M/A JHS, Adobewura Methodist JHS, Surano M/A JHS, and Sukusuku M/A JHS.

The rest were Bethlehem M/A JHS, Bassengle M/A JHS, Lineso M/A JHS, Kwamekrom M/A JHS, Fahiakobo Anglican JHS, Wenchi M/A JHS, Bibiani M/A JHS, Hwenapori JHS, Bibiani Catholic ‘B’ JHS, and Old Town JHS.

At a short ceremony to present the mathematical sets at Bibiani, Mr Adjinah explained that mathematical sets were very important, not only in the study of mathematics, but in other disciplines.

He indicated that any nation that provided the needed attention to education would ultimately gain from the intellect of the people to develop its economy.

He cautioned the candidates against examination malpractices and urged them to adhere to all the rules and regulations associated with the examination.

Some of the candidates, who could not hide their joy, expressed their appreciation to the philanthropist.