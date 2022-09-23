BECE candidates undergo orientation on WAEC’s rules, regulations

All junior high school candidates, who will write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region, have undergone orientation on the rules and regulations of the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) regarding the BECE.

It was to prepare them adequately towards the BECE for improved performance.

This year’s BECE would begin on October 17.

The orientation was organised by the Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of Education with support from the Centre for Active Learning and Integrated Development, a non-governmental organisation, based in Tamale.

During the event, the students sought clarifications on issues regarding the BECE.

Mr Bob Basharu, Examinations Officer at the Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of Education, who spoke during the event in Tamale, urged the candidates to avoid health risks and prepare themselves psychologically ahead of the examinations.

He urged them to psych themselves as individuals, who would write the examinations independent of others.

Mr. Bashiru encouraged them to seek their teachers’ assistance for clarity on topics they deemed difficult to enable them to prepare well for the examination.

He urged them to set goals for themselves in terms of desired grades and aggregates to serve as motivation to work hard towards achieving them.

Madam Linda Amoah, Northern Regional Girl-Child Education Coordinator, encouraged candidates, who were pregnant or nursing babies, not to boycott the examination and appealed to their mates to give them the needed support.

Madam Zelia Mahamadu, Sagnarigu Municipal Guidance and Counseling Coordinator, who took the candidates through career session, encouraged them to manage examination anxiety well to perform creditably during the BECE.