BECE candidates urged to avoid examination malpractices

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has advised Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) candidates to desist from engaging in examination malpractices in order not to jeopardise their progression to success.

“This examination marks the starting point of your lives to a better future, so you must face it with courage and pass successfully,” he said.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih, also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, said this when the BECE candidates of the Life International School called on him on Tuesday.

He encouraged the students not to panic, be confident, take their studies seriously and abide by the rules and regulations governing the examination to write and pass with excellence.

He called on parents of the candidates to support their children both financially and psychologically to ensure they excelled.

Rt Rev. Kisseih said the church had plans to support the Alogboshie Community, near Achimota in Accra, with social amenities including a recreational centre, basketball court, and modern places of convenience towards improving on the standards of living of the residents.