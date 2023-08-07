BECE candidates urged to make the exam zero tolerant for malpractices

Mr. Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Director of Education, has asked 2023 BECE candidates to make the examination zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

He said any attempt to enter the examination hall with foreign materials would lead to the cancellation of their papers, thereby marring their future.

Mr. Deh said this when he met the candidates before they began the examination on Monday, August 7 at KASEC Campus at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He charged the candidates to do independent work to justify their nine-year stay in School, saying, “give a proper account of yourself and justify your results.”

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) called on the candidates to write well and excel.

“Help make Kadjebi District, Chiefs, elders and your parents proud by excelling in your exam,” he said.

“I see Doctors, Lawyers, Engineers, among others here”, he said.

Rev. Daniel Lenwah, the Headmaster of Kadjebi -Asato Senior High School (KASEC) also urged the candidates to comport themselves and do individual work and do not copy.

He said copying from their colleagues would land them in trouble, so they should avoid it.

Kadjebi District registered 1, 502 candidates including; 813 males and 689 females for 2023 BECE.

The 2023 BECE starts on Monday, August 7 with Religious and Moral Education (RME) and ends on Friday, August 11, 2023, with French Language.