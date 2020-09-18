Candidates of the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the examination amid the COVID-19 and are hopeful of making good grades.



Scores of pupils were seen in jubilant mood, with a few singing and dancing after the last paper on Friday, September 18, when the Ghana News Agency visited some examination centres.

Master Albert Ashie, a student of Osu Home Junior High School in the La-Dade-Kotopon Municipality, said: “The papers were normal.”

“I didn’t have any problems with the papers, it was not difficult for me because I prepared very well”.

Master Aaron Asem, a student of the same School, said the examination was good and all that he had learnt came.

“I was able to write within my strength and I am hoping that the results will be good. I live the rest to God,” he said.

At the La Salem Basic School, Ms Joycelyn Adjetey said the papers were easy, except the Mathematics, and commended the School for organising an “intensive classes” to ensure they covered all topics.

She was confident of getting her first choice school – St Mary’s Senior High School- to pursue Science.

At the La Wireless School, Ms Evelyn Ablorh, when asked whether she had enough time to prepare for the exam, responded positively, saying the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect her studies.

“The only issue was the anxiety I experienced when I heard of some students of Accra Girls SHS contracting the virus prior to the exams,” she stated.

Master Stephen Adjei of Garrison Burma Camp Basic School said the papers were okay and was hopeful to perform well.

In all, 3,071 students from 12 centres sat for the examination in the Municipality.

This year’s BECE started on Monday, September 14, and ended on Friday, September 18, at all the designated examination centres throughout the country.

A total of 531,705 candidates, comprising 269,419 males and 262,286 females, sat for the examination.

The candidates were from 17,440 public and private schools and wrote the examination at 2007 centres.