BECE is not and end in itself – Headmaster

Mr James Agbo, the Headmaster of Adaklu Kodzobi District Assembly Junior High School (JHS) in the Volta Region, has advised candidates of the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) not to see the examination as an end in itself but a step towards higher achievements.

“This is just the beginning of the road, you just took a step towards your academic goals and career,” he said.

He urged them to endeavour to climb higher the educational ladder and make their books their best friends whilst they awaited their results.

Mr Agbo, speaking to the students immediately after their final paper, (French), at the Gbekor Senior High School at Adaklu Abuadi/Tsriefe, warned them to shy away from social vices that would jeopardise their future.

He advised parents to immediately start preparations towards their children’s further education rather than waiting till the results were due in order not to be overtaken by events.

Miss Jubilant Enyonam Kwasi, one of the candidates, told the Ghana News Agency that she answered the questions well because they were based on lessons taught in class and was hopeful she would make a single aggregate.

She said the invigilators were fair and firm with no incident recorded at her examination centre.

Master Wise Mensah, another candidate, expressed gratitude to his parents for providing his needs during his basic education and was hopeful that they would provide the same assistance at the senior high school.

Master Victor Adzakpah, on his part, commended his teachers for working tirelessly to impart knowledge, encourage, and groom them into better individuals.

This year’s BECE began on Monday, October 17, with Social and ICT papers and ended on Friday, October 21, with the French paper.