BECE kicks start in Ho in peaceful atmosphere

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) kicked start in Ho, in peaceful atmosphere with candidates ready and confident of producing good results.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some centres, saw candidates in high spirits, comfortably seated with serious focus on their work.

At Ho Kpodzi E.P Junior High Centre D, a total of 397 candidates are expected to sit for the examination, however, at the time of the visit, five were absent.

Mr Nelson Selorm Adjei, the centre supervisor told GNA the examination started peacefully, and he was optimistic that it would remain the same through to the end.

He said they were yet to know what caused the five candidates to be absent and urged those present to avoid any examination malpractice.

At Mawuli Senior High Centre B, one candidate was absent out of the total of 425 candidates expected to sit for the examination.

Mr Eric Afesi, supervisor of the centre said his outfit was yet to know what led to the absence of the candidate.

At the Mawuko Girls Centre, all the 358 candidates were present and busily writing the paper at the time of the visit.

Mr Hopeson Selase Anyam, supervisor of the centre said everything was under control and urged the candidates to abide by the rules governing the exams.

There was security presence at all the centres visited to ensure the safety of the candidates and the examination officers.