BECE: Star Basic Junior High School students rewarded

Two Star Basic Junior High School students, Fareed Abdullah and Mary Michael who had an aggregate of eleven and nine respectively at the recent Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been rewarded GHc1,000.00 each for their excellent performance.

The reward was jointly given by the Star Old Students Association (SOSA) and Madam Abba Lokko, former Public Relations Officer, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) in fulfilment of a promise made last year to motivate the students to excel.

Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Baah, President of SOSA who presented the cash at the Star Basic School premises located at the Tema Community five explained that a motivational session was held in 2021 for the final year students and as part of efforts to encourage them, Madam Lokko promised the cash prizes to any student who would excel with aggregates between nine and eleven.

Mr. Baah, who is also a High Equipment Operator at Meridian Port Service (MPS) said the award was given to the students to encourage the upcoming ones to shine wherever they found themselves and dedicate their time to studying their books to gain good grades during examinations.

He advised the students to put up good moral character since the era in which they find themselves exposed them to social media which sometimes had negative images or information dangerous to their developmental path.

Mary Michael cautioned her colleagues to stay away from bad peer influence but take their books seriously to excel and respect their teachers and parents.

Headteacher of Star Basic Junior High School, Madam Irene Barfour thanked Madam Lokko and SOSA for awarding the students and charge the students to keep soaring high.