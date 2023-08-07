BECE takes off smoothly in Cape Coast

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) started in earnest in the Cape Coast Metropolis but with a challenge of late arrival of examination materials.

The English Language paper, which was the first paper for the week-long examination began late in almost all the centers in the Metropolis, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited.

The paper, which was supposed to start at exactly 0900 hours prompt, was delayed 30 minutes at the scheduled time at some of the centers, the GNA checks revealed.

Some of the examination centers in the Metropolis include Mfantsipim School, Wesley Girls High School, Adisadel College, St Augustine’s and among others.

The GNA’s visit to some of the centers indicated that the delay was due to miscommunication between the Ghana Education Service and the police to escort the examination materials to the various centers.

When the GNA arrived at Mfantsipim School at 08:30 hours, 312 candidates made up of 191 males and 121 females were already seated anxiously waiting for the arrival of question papers.

The situation was not different at the other centers the team visited.

Efforts to reach the Regional Director to explain the delay was not successful.

Mr. Isaac Baffoe, the Center Supervisor for Mfantsipim School told the GNA that one candidate was absent at the time.

Mrs. Phyllis Asante-Krobea, the Cape Coast Metro Director of Education said a total of 3,988 comprising 2,067 females and 1,921 males from 102 schools were writing in Cape Coast Metropolis.

She explained that 3,106 of the students were from public schools while 882 came from the private schools.

She said there were three blind candidates sitting for the examination, but the number of deaf and dumb candidates was not readily available.

Mrs. Asante-Krobea who was on a tour of various centres observed that the examination had been smooth and without incident.

She was hopeful that the candidates would come out successfully.

At the Regional level, a total of 68,049 candidates comprising of 33,936 females and 34,113 males are writing at 221 examination centers.

In all, 52,949 candidates are with the public sector schools and 15, 100 with the private sector.

Among the candidates writing the exams were 55 special needs candidates and four Ankaful inmates.

The specialties are low vision, hearing impairment, autistic children, among others.