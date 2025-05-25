Beckhams Lead Celebrities in Real Estate Investment Portfolios

David and Victoria Beckham have allocated over half of their $450 million net worth to real estate, emerging as the celebrities most heavily invested in property, according to a study by Otherworld analyzing high-profile residential holdings.

The couple’s recent $72 million purchase of a Miami Beach mansion underscores their strategic focus, with five properties totaling $233.5 million—51.89% of their wealth.

Drake ranks second, dedicating 35.76% of his $250 million net worth to three homes valued at $89.4 million. Jennifer Lopez follows, investing 26.2% of her $400 million fortune in four properties worth $104.8 million, the highest total value among the top five. Kanye West directs 21.06% of his $400 million net worth to five homes ($84.22 million), while Adele’s five Beverly Hills properties account for 17.11% of her $220 million wealth.

Leonardo DiCaprio owns the most homes in the ranking—seven properties worth $40.72 million, representing 13.57% of his $300 million net worth. His portfolio includes eco-friendly retreats and urban apartments. Gwyneth Paltrow’s three properties, valued at $24.3 million, reflect a curated approach at 12.15% of her $200 million net worth.

Despite Kylie Jenner’s lower proportional investment (11.28%), her five homes total $80.1 million—exceeding most peers except the Beckhams. Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s $323.35 million real estate portfolio, spanning Bel-Air and the Hamptons, constitutes 10.43% of their $3.1 billion net worth. Kim Kardashian rounds out the list, with $161.3 million in properties (9.49% of her $1.7 billion wealth).

“Real estate remains a preferred store of value for high-net-worth individuals, but portfolio strategies vary widely,” an Otherworld spokesperson noted. The study, based on public records and data from Forbes and Bloomberg, highlights how celebrities balance liquidity, risk, and long-term asset growth.

As luxury markets evolve, the analysis reveals divergent approaches: from the Beckhams’ concentrated investments to DiCaprio’s expansive yet modestly weighted holdings. With rising interest in tangible assets, real estate continues to anchor wealth management strategies among the ultra-wealthy.