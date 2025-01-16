Becky Faitin Drops Debut Single, “Mwanga Wa Uzima (The Light of Life)”

Renowned for her spirit-filled worship and healing message, Becky Faitin, a gifted Ghanaian nurse, gospel singer, and worship leader, proudly announces the release of her debut single, “Mwanga Wa Uzima (The Light of Life).”

This inspiring track captures Becky’s unwavering passion for spreading faith, hope, and healing through music. With its powerful message and Spirit-led worship, “Mwanga Wa Uzima” is a heartfelt invitation to embrace the transformative light of God’s love and grace.

Becky began her musical journey as part of the acclaimed TammySisters duo, where she honed her talent and ministry. Now stepping forward as a solo artist, Becky Faitin is poised to make a profound impact with her unique blend of worship and heartfelt artistry.

“Mwanga Wa Uzima is more than just a song,” Becky shares. “It’s a declaration of God’s unwavering light and life in every circumstance, and my prayer is that it brings encouragement and strength to all who hear it.”

Becky Faitin’s debut marks the start of an exciting new chapter in her musical and spiritual journey. Fans and worshippers alike are invited to experience “Mwanga Wa Uzima”, now available on all major streaming platforms.