Beda Readies New Album ‘Will Let You Go’ Scheduled For May 2nd

Multi-instrumentalist Beda unveils his deeply personal and sonically rich solo album, Will Let You Go, set for release on May 2, 2025. This masterpiece is a heartfelt journey through love’s many shades, woven with soulful melodies, compelling rhythms, and some of the most mesmerizing female voices in contemporary music.

The Journey: From Endingen to Africa

Beda’s musical voyage began in the quaint European village of Endingen—a place that may sound like an ending, yet for him, it was just the beginning. As a child, he picked up the drums, unknowingly setting the rhythm for a life that would transcend borders. His passion led him to Zurich, where he pursued a formal education in music, with a deep focus on percussion. It was there that he discovered the roots of his instrument in West Africa.

This realization sparked a transformative journey—one that took him beyond the classroom and onto a flight to Accra. Immersing himself in the vibrant world of traditional African drumming, Beda not only honed his craft but also found something even greater: love. He built a life and a family, merging cultures and rhythms in a way that would forever shape his artistry.

A Life in Music

Back in Europe, Beda became a respected drummer and music teacher, sharing his rhythmic knowledge with hundreds of students. As a key member of the renowned reggae band The Dubby Conquerors, he toured the world, performing alongside Jamaican greats like Romain Virgo, Kabaka Pyramid, and more.

Yet, one evening in Mexico City, gazing at the sunset from his hotel window, Beda felt a calling—one that told him to leave his comfort zone, uproot his life, and fully embrace the rhythms of Africa.

That calling led to the creation of Beda’s—an event center and creative hub in Old Ashongman, where artists from across the globe converge to collaborate. Beda has since worked with Kofi Kinaata, Santrofi, Pat Thomas, Rocky Dawuni, Dela Botri, Black Sherif, Israel Maweta, A.B. Crentsil, Nero X, K.O.G., Kwame Yeboah, and many others.

The Album: Will Let You Go

After years of creation and refinement, Will Let You Go is ready to meet the world. The album is a collection of eleven soul-stirring love songs, reflecting love’s highs and lows—its joy, heartbreak, passion, and longing. Each track tells a story, resonating with universal emotions that connect us all.

To elevate the album’s emotional depth, Beda enlisted six extraordinary female vocalists:

Wiyaala, Funsi’s global sensation, shines on the title track, Will Let You Go. Truth Ofori, who was just 12 years old at the time, closes the album with the touching Lullaby. Lamisi, Susan Augustt, Feli Nuna, and Cathryn bring their unique vocal magic, creating moments of pure musical transcendence.

Crafted with Passion

Every note of Will Let You Go was born at Beda’s studio in Old Ashongman. The songs were refined through live performances on Beda’s stage, where his band breathed life into each composition, night after night. The result? A seamless blend of Soul, Reggae, and Pop, rich with emotion and authenticity.

This is not just an album—it’s an experience. It’s a celebration of love, in all its complexity. It’s a reminder that love is the most powerful force in existence, capable of bridging cultures, transforming lives, and inspiring change.

By dedicating this album to love itself, Beda offers more than music—he offers a message. A reminder that, no matter how much love exists in the world, we will always need more.