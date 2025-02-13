Bediatuo Undergoing Intensive Therapy as Recovery Gains Momentum

Former Executive Secretary to the President and Ambassador-at-Large, Nana Asante Bediatuo, is making significant strides in his recovery following a massive stroke in the United States.

Jubilee House confirmed that Bediatuo, who fell ill while on official duty at a UN event in New York in October 2024, is now in stable condition and receiving world-class medical treatment.

In a statement issued shortly after reports of his collapse, Jubilee House dismissed rumors of his death and assured the public that his condition was being closely monitored by top medical professionals. “He is currently in stable condition and responding well to treatment,” the statement read, adding that his recovery was on track and urging continued prayers and support for him and his family.

Recent updates reveal that Bediatuo is now undergoing a rigorous post-recovery therapy program that includes physical, occupational, and speech therapy. The comprehensive therapy regimen is designed to help him regain essential skills—he is learning how to grip and walk again under the guidance of skilled therapists.

Bediatuo, one of President Akufo-Addo’s earliest appointments as Executive Secretary since 2017, is not only known for his legal acumen and landmark cases but also for his distinctive sense of style. As he works towards a full recovery, his determination serves as an inspiration, highlighting both the personal challenges and the public support that often accompany high-profile figures during times of crisis.

The progress in his rehabilitation offers a hopeful glimpse of his future return to full strength, with both the medical team and his supporters optimistic about the road ahead. Further updates on his condition will be provided as his recovery continues to unfold.