Beefs doesn’t keep artistes relevant but builds audience – Amerado

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has asserted that beef is expected to be a sweet rivalry among artistes through which they showcase their lyrical prowess to rap lovers.

Amerado is undoubtedly one of the hottest rappers in the music industry at the moment especially after his lyrical brawl with fellow rap act, Obibini some few weeks ago.

According to the rap sensation, frequent engagements in beef don’t keep artistes relevant but your works after the lyrical exchange would determine your longevity in the industry.

“Beef in Rap music is a sweet rivalry, it does help build an audience in a short space of time but I don’t believe it keeps an artiste relevant for a long time, the quality works after the beef determines an artiste’s sustainability,” he told Ghana News Agency in an interview.

When asked about the kind of lyrical vibes Ghanaian rappers should serve their fans, Amerado had this to say: From my experience Ghana Rap lovers connect with humor and creativity, even though a portion of the masses love wordplays and metaphors I strongly believe the entire nation automatically gives attention to rap content with humor flow and excellent flow.”

He added that the majority of artistes in Ghana are originally with their flow even though they do copy a few things from foreign acts but says it makes the industry much better and more competitive.

Amerado revealed that his upcoming “Patience” Extended Play (EP) features two of the hottest artistes in Ghana, Black Sheriff and Fameye and would be released in the coming weeks.