Beer company joins vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Uganda

Uganda Breweries has joined other local partners to fast track the country’s COVID-19 vaccination in efforts to open up the country’s economy.

The company together with Century Bottling, a soda company, Private Sector Foundation Uganda and Kampala Capital City Authority on Wednesday launched the vaccination campaign dubbed “COVID-19: The fight is on! Get Vaccinated!”

Some bars in the capital were turned into vaccination centers as the country rushes to inoculate about 22 million people or half the population before fully opening up the economy.

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni in a televised address late on Wednesday said bars and entertainment centers would remain closed until 4.8 million people in the vulnerable categories are inoculated.

Government projects that these vulnerable groups would be immunized by the end of this year.

Bars and entertainment centers in the country have been closed since March 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the east African country. Enditem