-Before PSC, Morocco Underlines Need of Supporting Countries in Political Transition to Accelerate their Return to AU

Morocco highlighted, on Tuesday before the African Union’s Peace and Security Council (AU PSC), the urgent need to support countries in political transition to accelerate their return to the pan-African organization.

During informal consultations with Burkina Faso, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Sudan, convened by the Kingdom as AU PSC chair in March, the Moroccan delegation underscored the importance of dialogue and regular consultations with countries in transition.

The success of these processes hinges on open and constructive exchanges, which are essential for meeting people’s expectations, building confidence and promoting lasting solutions, the Moroccan delegation added, calling for these informal consultations to be institutionalized as a strategic mechanism for accompanying political transitions.

This constant exchange will help to identify persistent challenges, encourage inclusive solutions and support the efforts of national authorities in governance, reconciliation and development, as well as ensuring better coordination of regional and international initiatives, in order to optimize the impact of actions undertaken for the benefit of the populations, the Moroccan delegation said.

The delegation also praised the progress achieved by the respective national authorities and called on all parties to prioritize the supreme national interest and the well-being of populations. “Maintaining regular dialogue with these countries is essential to understanding their expectations and to providing appropriate support, taking into account their specific political, economic and social circumstances,” the delegation insisted.

They also stressed that, true to its pan-African commitment and the founding principles of the AU, Morocco reiterates its unwavering commitment to the unity and sovereignty of African states, and to the legitimate aspirations of their peoples to peace, stability and development.

Faced with the multiple challenges and limitations of purely security-based approaches, Morocco insists on the importance of the Peace, Security and Development Nexus, as recommended in the Declaration of Tangier adopted by the AU Conference, the delegation said, adding that this approach aims to tackle the root causes of instability through concrete development projects tailored to the realities of each country.

Morocco remains firmly committed to the principle of active solidarity with countries in transition, insisting that they should not feel abandoned at this time, but should benefit from multidimensional support.

This support must be based on security, to meet the challenges of stability and combat transnational threats; socio-economic support, to strengthen the resilience of populations and create opportunities, particularly for young people; and humanitarian assistance, to protect vulnerable populations and guarantee access to essential services, they explained.

The delegation added that Morocco reaffirms its confidence in the ability of the national authorities and driving forces of these countries to consolidate national cohesion, overcome current challenges and resolutely embark on a sustainable path of peace, stability and inclusive development.

The Kingdom remains resolutely committed to working alongside countries in political transition, and will continue to support their efforts to consolidate peace and development, the delegation assured.

“We are convinced that, thanks to a collective, inclusive and supportive approach, we will be able to accompany these brotherly countries towards a better future, marked by stability, prosperity and their full reintegration into our African Union”, the delegation said, reaffirming Morocco’s commitment to supporting these brotherly countries and working for a united, stable and prosperous Africa.