Begging on the streets by children is illegal – CRI urges government to urgently address the menace.

Child Rights International (CRI) has stated that it is illegal for children to be found begging on the streets and have called on government to urgently address the menace.

According to CRI, the presence of children on the streets of the country poses serious social disorder, threats to national security and a burden to the country’s social safety net.

Child Right International has raised these concerns on the recent swoop by the Ghana Immigration Services (GIS) aimed at evacuating beggars from the streets which over 1,000 children were arrested of whom many were foreign nationals.

The Beggars and Destitute Act 1969 (NLCD 392), Section 2(1) states, “Any person found begging may be arrested by Police Officer without warrant and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding fifty new cedis or imprisonment not exceeding three (3) months or both.

At a news conference in Accra, the Executive Director of CRI, Mr. Bright Appiah said the operation by the Ghana Immigration Service was commendable but express deep concerns about the absence of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and other relevant bodies in the operations.

According to CRI, there is still no official communication from child related institutions outlining how the evacuated children are being cared after the operation, what measures are being put in place for reintegration or reparation among others.

“CRI is of the view that the recent operation conducted by the GIS was a social protection issues,” he said, adding that there are still more children on the streets in Ghana and however called for street border controls, bilateral agreement with countries of origin, exploitation and child trafficking by cartels be strictly monitored and the establishment of protocols for protection and repariation of foreign children.

“CRI urges government to take steps to address the gaps and prioritise the interest at children regardless of their origin and status”, he added.

Report by Ben LARYEA