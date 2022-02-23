Beginning of War in Ukraine to Become End of World Order as We Know It – Kuleba

The beginning of a large-scale war in Ukraine will be the end of the world order as we know it, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

“The beginning of a large-scale war in Ukraine will be the end of the world order as we know it. If Russia does not get a severe, swift and decisive response now, this will mean a total bankruptcy of the international security system and international institutions which are tasked with maintaining the global security order,” Kuleba said at a meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

