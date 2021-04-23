Fatal Accident
An accident involving a motor bike and a timber truck on Begoro-Ahonam road has killed a 27-year-old man, raising public safety concern over increasing road traffic accidents in the Eastern Region.

The man reportedly died after running into the stationary timber trailer loaded with five logs, the Begoro Police said.

The police said they received information about the accident along Begoro-Ahonam road on April 20 at about 2100 hours.

Police officers then proceeded to the scene of the accident, where they discovered a lifeless body of a male adult in a pool of blood.

Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency that the police also observed that a timber trailer with registration number GT 2899-Q loaded with five timber logs was parked at the opposite lane while a Houjin motorbike was found lying under the truck.

The Police said investigations revealed that on April 20 at about 1900 hours, the deceased known as Gabriel Argmor aged 27 was riding unregistered Houjin motorbike from Ahonam towards Akoradako and ran into the rear portion of the stationary timber trailer and died instantly.

Sergeant Gomado said the body was removed and deposited at Begoro District Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

He said the motorbike was impounded by the Police and awaiting testing and examination by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.

