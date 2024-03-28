Behind the Lens: Meet Wizbid the best food and product photographer in Ghana

Ever wondered who’s behind those stunning photos of your favorite food spots and famous faces in Ghana? Meet Emmanuel Kwabena Adutwum Akuoko know in his pace as Wizbid, the guy with the camera who’s making waves in the photography scene.

Wizbid didn’t start out as a photographer. He actually began his journey in 2019, driven by his love for art. Drawing wasn’t his thing, but capturing moments through a lens? That clicked for him.

His journey started with food photography, but soon he found himself working with big brands like Pizzaman Chickenman, Pinkberry Ghana, and Burger King. If you’ve ever drooled over their menu online, chances are you’ve seen Wizbid’s work.

Beyond food, Wizbid’s lens has captured the essence of some notable personalities. CEOs, musicians like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Medikal, JoeBoy, The Composers, and even international stars like Davido—they’ve all been in front of his camera.

When asked about his passion, Wizbid explained that photography was his way of creating art. He couldn’t draw well, but through the lens, he found his medium.

What sets Wizbid apart is his ability to tell stories through his photos. Whether it’s a mouthwatering burger or a candid shot of a celebrity, each image has a tale to tell.

In a world where everyone’s snapping pics, Wizbid’s work stands out. With every photo, he invites us to see the world through his eyes. And trust us, it’s a view worth seeing.

