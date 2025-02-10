Behind the Scenes: The Pillars Supporting Ghana’s Leadership

While the spotlight often shines on the ministers shaping government policies, the women standing by their sides are making significant contributions as well.

At the recent vetting sessions under President Mahama’s administration, these remarkable spouses, who are much more than mere companions, demonstrated their vital roles as professionals, caregivers, and community leaders.

Take, for example, Vera George, the dynamic partner of Samuel Dzata George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation. An entomologist by training with a passion for jewellery and consultancy, she also manages the Dzata Foundation, an NGO dedicated to uplifting the underprivileged. Her multifaceted career reflects the kind of resilience and innovation that many of these women embody.

Another striking presence was Hajia Hadiatu Murtala, wife of Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology. A mother of three, she effortlessly commanded attention with her poise and elegance, a reminder that support at home is just as crucial as policy on the national stage.

Similarly, Nuhela Seidu Ablakwa, married to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, brings a legacy of legal excellence and diplomacy. As the daughter of a respected legal practitioner, she has seamlessly merged her family life with her public responsibilities, nurturing a household while maintaining a keen understanding of the challenges on the international front.

In the realm of healthcare, Juliet Amoakohene, wife of Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, stands out. A registered midwife, she has devoted herself to ensuring safe childbirth experiences, symbolizing the close relationship between personal care and public service.

Mary Safua Yeboah, partner to Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Education, embodies interfaith harmony. Balancing her role as a mother of three in a household where different religious beliefs coexist, she serves as a bridge between diverse communities and highlights the importance of unity within personal and public spheres.

Rahina Garba, the wife of George Opare Addo, Minister for Youth and Empowerment, lends her corporate leadership experience from a role at Amazon, while managing a busy family life with three children. Meanwhile, Lydia Nkrumah, spouse of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister for Health, demonstrates resilience by balancing the demands of a vibrant family of five with the challenges of healthcare reform.

Though not much is known publicly about Cynthia Opoku Adams, the supportive presence of the wife of the Sports and Recreation Minister was unmistakable, reinforcing the idea that strength often comes from behind the scenes. Joyce Buah, who stands with Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, plays an integral role in harmonizing their personal and professional lives while raising two children.

Salma Adams, a lawyer by profession and wife to Issifu Seidu, Minister for Climate Change and Sustainability, brings her sharp legal expertise into her home life, proving that a strong partnership can influence both policy and practice. Similarly, Magdalene Edusa Antwi, who supports Francis Owusu Antwi, the Bono East Minister, provides unwavering strength that underscores her crucial role in their shared community.

Olivia Ewenam Gunu Mensah, accompanying James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, further exemplifies the quiet yet powerful influence these women exert. Their collective presence at the vetting sessions not only highlighted their personal achievements but also symbolized the unspoken support that underpins Ghana’s leadership.

These women, in all their varied roles, remind us that behind every influential figure in government lies a network of steadfast supporters whose contributions are essential to the success of public service. While the ministers may be at the forefront of policy debates and governance, these spouses are equally instrumental in shaping a resilient and dynamic society. Their stories serve as a powerful reminder that leadership is a shared journey, enriched by the strength, compassion, and commitment of those who stand beside our leaders.